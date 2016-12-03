Scenes from the Gingerbread 5k run/walk in Belleville

Belleville West senior Dalton Fox talks about his defensive performance on Vianney's Eric Krus that helped the Maroons defeat the Golden Griffins in the championship game of the Vianney Tournament on Friday.
Louis Baczewski was 85 and living in Collinsville in 2007 when he talked about his World War II service. He was a tank driver, surviving the Battle of the Bulge and other battles of the European campaign during World War II
Fairview Heights, Illinois, has an artisan bakery open just in time to fill holiday pie, cake and cookie needs. Lizzie Bob’s Bakery owner Elizabeth Toepfer’s late aunt, Marilyn Siddle, gave her the baking bug when she owned Marilyn’s Pie Pantry in Belleville.
Eric Snider of Staunton, Ill., can create any sculpture from a 300 pound block of ice in just over an hour. He recently carved a block of ice into a zebra at the St. Louis Zoo for their Wild Lights winter festival.
Four St. Clair County officials were sworn in Thursday for their new terms in county-wide office: State's Attorney Brendan Kelly, Recorder of Deeds Michael Costello, new Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr., and new Board of Review member Angela Grossmann-Roewe.
East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton pleaded guilty Thursday, Dec. 1 to federal wire fraud charges in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis, based on a criminal complaint that he misspent $40,000 by making personal purchases on a publicly supported credit card.