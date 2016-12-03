Scenes from the Gingerbread 5k run/walk in Belleville

The Gingerbread 5k run/walk was held in Belleville on Saturday. The event is organized by the Belleville Parks and Recreation Department.
znizami@bnd.com

BND Magazine

Lizzie Bob's Bakery in Fairview Heights

Fairview Heights, Illinois, has an artisan bakery open just in time to fill holiday pie, cake and cookie needs. Lizzie Bob’s Bakery owner Elizabeth Toepfer’s late aunt, Marilyn Siddle, gave her the baking bug when she owned Marilyn’s Pie Pantry in Belleville.

Metro-East News

St. Clair County officials swearing-in

Four St. Clair County officials were sworn in Thursday for their new terms in county-wide office: State's Attorney Brendan Kelly, Recorder of Deeds Michael Costello, new Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr., and new Board of Review member Angela Grossmann-Roewe.

Editor's Choice Videos