Hofbräuhaus developers met with company leaders in Germany after complaints

Hofbräuhaus developer Chuck Keller and his son, Chane, had to take a trip to Germany to defend their company and the construction of the German restaurant and brewery off Illinois 15 in Belleville because someone had complained to the parent company in Munich.
That was one of several project updates released Tuesday by Ron O’Connor, spokesman for the Keller family of Effingham. He also announced that the developer has signed agreements with four more restaurants, including a Mexican an a French restaurant, and that a restaurant is being considered for a rooftop restaurant on the adjacent Hyatt Place hotel.
O’Connor said this trip to Germany was one of the contributing factors to slowing down the construction, which began late last year.
“Chuck did have to go there in person to defend both his company and the site,” O’Connor said in an interview.


“I don’t know specifically what was told to the people in Germany or the people at Hofbräuhaus North America but they were questioning both the Kellers’ ability to operate the place and the location in Belleville,” O’Connor said.
Earlier this month, Keller’s attorney sent a letter to Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook to stop making “false and defamatory” comments about the project. Cook said he has just asked questions to a developer who once worked with Keller and Cook’s attorney said criticism of the project is protected by Cook’s First Amendment rights.
Chuck Keller has said he hopes to have the $12 million Hofbräuhaus open by May 1, but O’Connor said that depends on when the winter weather breaks and construction can be completed on the parking lot and entry roads to the hotel, conference center and restaurant complex.
O’Connor also spoke early Tuesday during the annual meeting of Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce members to give members an update on the project.
O’Connor said the project remains on course and that the German trip yielded an unexpected benefit: The Kellers were able to hire a Hofbräuhaus brewer, who plans to move from Germany to Belleville to be the brewmaster at the Belleville brewery.

The Kellers also had to go to Hyatt Place officials in Chicago to address complaints someone made directly to the hotel company. O’Connor did not identify the person or persons who made the complaints.
O’Connor said he told the chamber members to picture this development as more than just a German-themed restaurant.
“Think of this development as a 33-acre destination development of restaurants, hotels and other services,” O’Connor said. The project has $47.5 million in cash and financing arranged, he said.
The Kellers see the project as the “anchor” for development along the Illinois 15 corridor, O’Connor said.
The project was first announced in early 2015, and the Belleville City Council has since approved about $38 million in tax incentives based on city tax revenue generated at the site. Also, aldermen have approved spending more than $2 million to extend sewer lines to the development.


Here’s a roundup of other announcements from O’Connor on Tuesday:
▪ Keller is in talks with Hyatt Place hotel officials on a plan to possibly open a restaurant on the top floor of the six-story hotel to give diners a view of the Arch and sunsets.
▪ Agreements have been signed to locate four restaurants at the site across from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. O’Connor said he could not release the names but said that one is Mexican themed and another will have a French theme.
▪ A meeting will occur in early January with a French chef and Hyatt officials to discuss whether the chef will put his restaurant on the sixth floor of the hotel.
▪ The plan is to start building some of those other restaurants in the spring, but first a decision will have to be made about which restaurant will be located on the top floor of the Hyatt Place.
▪ There is no update on the negotiations the Kellers had with a company that had proposed an 11-field soccer park next to the Hofbräuhaus.
