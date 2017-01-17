Belleville considers $20.6M plan for City Hall, police department HQ

The Belleville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to consider approving new costs for the renovation of City Hall and the design plans for the proposed athletics complex at Althoff Catholic High School.
The plan to renovate City Hall and move the police department to 720 W. Main St. will cost $20.6 million, up 11 percent from the original estimate of $18.5 million.
Althoff wants to raise $2.5 million for the athletics complex at 5401 W. Main St. The school has collected $1.6 million so far.
Aldermen usually meet on the third Monday of each month but they are meeting Tuesday because the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was on Monday. The 7 p.m. meeting will be at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because of the renovations underway at City Hall.
