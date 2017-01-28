Allsup continues sponsorship of Art on the Square in Belleville

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump? Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:21 Man who can't sweat? He doesn't sweat it

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

0:57 Fire at Miracle Tabernacle church in Washington Park, IL

2:21 Summit aims to make St. Clair County a healthier place to live

1:20 Triple stabbing murders at Belleville salon get charges 11 years later

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:48 Center for Humanities aims to help heal a divided world