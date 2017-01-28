Allsup continues sponsorship of Art on the Square in Belleville

Allsup Inc. of Belleville will be the presentation sponsor of Art on the Square for the 16th year in a row this spring.
“This unwavering commitment for the last 16 years shows the true commitment that Allsup has, not only for our community, but for arts as well,” Patty Gregory, executive director of Art on the Square, said in a news release.
“From the start, I was impressed with Patty Gregory’s vision for Art on the Square and what it would mean to Belleville and the local economy,” Jim Allsup, CEO of Allsup Inc., said in a statement.
“She was right in her predictions. After all these years, the show continues to give back to the families who live here and people who visit. It’s important to me to sponsor what I see as a signature event for our community that gives back in many ways,” Allsup said.
The annual art show will be May 19-21 on the Public Square in downtown Belleville.
Art on the Square has been ranked No. 1 nationwide in artists’ sales reported to Art Fair SourceBook six times in the past 10 years, including the last two years.
Allsup, which is based off Illinois 15, is the country’s first nationwide, private, Social Security disability claims company. Jim Allsup founded the company in 1984.
