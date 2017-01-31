Coffee with a Cop draws crowd of about 65

An audience of about 65 people peppered police officers with questions for an hour Tuesday morning as part of the first Coffee with a Cop event organized by Belleville officers.
The proposed 1-cent sales tax for public safety, dogs running loose, D.A.R.E. officers not being in Belleville schools, telephone scams, panhandlers, jaywalking, vacant homes and absentee landlords were some of the topics during the Q&A session at the Programs and Services for Older Persons, or PSOP, building at 201 N. Church St. in Belleville.
Cheryl Brunsmann, executive director of PSOP, and Belleville Officer Greg Giedeman, who proposed the Coffee with a Cop event, said they expect to have another session in April in the evening at PSOP so residents with daytime jobs could attend.
St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson fielded the question about the proposed 1-cent sales tax that is on the April 4 ballot and said the funding is sorely needed.
This tax is separate from the proposed 1-cent sales tax on the April 4 ballot for public schools. If approved by the voters, each tax would raise an estimated $22 million annually.
About 30 officers from the Belleville and Swansea police departments and the Sheriff’s Department attended the event.
