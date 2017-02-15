Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is last event at Fischer’s Restaurant

In the last event at Fischer’s Restaurant, about 500 people packed the landmark restaurant for the 52nd annual Belleville Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday morning.
The restaurant will close its doors at 3 p.m. and an auction is scheduled for March 2.
Col. Laura L. Lenderman, the commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base, was the keynote speaker for the prayer breakfast.
Mayor Mark Eckert said it was “a sad day” to see the end of Fischer’s Restaurant.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
