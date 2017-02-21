Belleville biz seeks approval for go-kart track, 4D theater as part of $3.36M expansion

The EDGE’s architectural and site plans for a $3.36 million expansion that includes an indoor go-kart track will be considered by the Belleville City Council Tuesday night.
In August, the council approved tax incentives worth up to $201,000 for the project.
The owners of The EDGE, Keith Schell, and his wife, Mary Dahm-Schell, want to construct a new building for the electric go-karts, install a 4D theater, open four bowling lanes and build 90 new parking spots. The EDGE at 701 South Belt West already features five movie theaters, a restaurant, bar, laser tag arena and game room.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lindenwood University-Belleville because City Hall is undergoing renovation. The council usually meets on the third Monday of the month but the meeting was moved to Tuesday because of the Presidents Day holiday on Monday.
For updates, return to bnd.com.
Comments