Belleville City Council approves The EDGE’s $3.36M expansion plan

The Belleville City Council on Tuesday night approved The EDGE’s architectural and site plans for a $3.36 million expansion.
In August, the council approved tax incentives worth up to $201,000 for the project.
The owners of The EDGE, Keith Schell, and his wife, Mary Dahm-Schell, want to construct a new building for an indoor track for electric go-karts, bumper cars and a 4D theater. The EDGE already features five movie theaters, a restaurant, bar, laser tag arena and game room.
Construction could begin on the expansion as soon as this week.
Schell said the project is scheduled to be finished in September.
Here’s a breakdown of the tax incentives for The Edge:
▪ An exemption from state sales tax on construction materials purchased for the expansion and remodeling project at 701 South Belt West. This could save The EDGE an estimated $152,685, according to a redevelopment agreement. Since the city certified that the business is located in the city’s enterprise zone, The EDGE qualifies for this tax break.
▪ A 50 percent rebate on incremental property taxes directly related to the improvements for five years. This could save The EDGE up to $9,684 annually for a total of $48,420.
In exchange for the tax breaks, The EDGE is required to invest at least $3.36 million, retain the 45 jobs the business currently supports, create 10 additional jobs within the first year of the expansion and three more jobs in the second year of operation and commit to annual sales subject to sales tax of at least $600,000.
For updates, return to bnd.com.
Comments