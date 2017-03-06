Belleville aldermen to consider new member for City Council

The Belleville City Council will meet Monday night to consider naming a new member of the council.
Mayor Mark Eckert has proposed Andy Gaa to replace Paul Seibert, who resigned as Ward 6 alderman on Feb. 27 to take his late wife’s position on the St. Clair County Board. Dixie Seibert died on Feb. 7.
City Council vacancies are filled by appointment by the mayor, with the advice and consent of the City Council, within 60 days of the vacancy, according to city ordinances.
Gaa, 38, teaches German at Belleville East High School and also teaches one German class at Belleville West High School. He previously served on the Belleville Public Library board and currently serves as chairman of the Belleville Historic Preservation Commission. He lives in a home he rehabbed on Fulton Street.
If approved, Gaa would be eligible to fill the remainder of Paul Seibert’s term, which is scheduled to end in 2019.
