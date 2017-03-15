BND seeks questions for Belleville mayor’s debate

What questions do you want the Belleville mayoral candidates to answer?
Mayor Mark Eckert and City Clerk Dallas Cook are running to be mayor of Belleville in the April 4 election.
On March 28, the Belleville News-Democrat and Lindenwood University-Belleville are sponsoring a debate in Lindenwood’s auditorium between Cook and Eckert.
We would like readers to send us questions for the debate moderator to consider asking the candidates. Email your questions to reporter Mike Koziatek at mkoziatek@bnd.com.
Admission is free but seating is limited. Tickets for the debate will be available beginning Monday on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can get tickets at Lindenwood’s main office at 2600 W. Main St. or at the Belleville News-Democrat office at 120 S. Illinois St. The offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The debate begins at 7 p.m. and doors to the auditorium open at 6:15 p.m.
