Fire crews extinguish fire in west Belleville

Fire crews responded to a fire near a wooded area just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Arke Drive in Belleville.
Millstadt Fire Chief Kurt Pellmann said no one was injured during the fire, however the homeowner was checked out by medical staff as a precaution.
“This was an accidental fire,” he said. “A gentleman was burning some brush and it got into his storage trailer. We’ve extinguished everything and everything is fine.”
He said that man used several buckets of water in an attempt to extinguish the fire before crews arrived.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments