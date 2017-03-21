Belleville car dealership gets a new owner

The Buick dealership on Illinois 15 in Belleville has a new owner.
A work crew installed a sign Tuesday calling the dealership “Cardinal Buick GMC.” The dealership’s flashing sign proclaimed “new owners.”
Wagner Motor Car Co. opened the Buick dealership at 3800 W. State Route 15 in 2007 but in 2013 sold it to Oliver C. Joseph Chrysler Dodge Jeep, which is located across the highway. Wagner had been located at 4400 North Belt West in Belleville.
A representative of Cardinal Buick GMC is expected to release more information on Tuesday afternoon.
