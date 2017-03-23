BND seeks questions for Belleville mayoral debate

What questions do you want the Belleville mayoral candidates to answer?
Mayor Mark Eckert and City Clerk Dallas Cook are running to be mayor of Belleville in the April 4 election.
On Tuesday, the Belleville News-Democrat and Lindenwood University-Belleville are sponsoring a debate in Lindenwood’s auditorium between Cook and Eckert.
We would like readers to send us questions for the debate moderator to consider asking the candidates. Email your questions to reporter Mike Koziatek at mkoziatek@bnd.com.
Admission is free but seating is limited to people who picked up tickets at Lindenwood and the BND earlier this week.
The debate begins at 7 p.m. and doors to the auditorium open at 6:15 p.m.
You can watch the debate at bnd.com or on LBTV on Charter channel 989 in St. Clair and Clinton counties.
Comments