Here’s where to watch the Belleville mayoral debate Tuesday night

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert and City Clerk Dallas Cook will face off in a mayoral debate Tuesday night at Lindenwood University-Belleville.
You can watch the 7 p.m. debate at bnd.com or on LBTV — Charter channel 989 in St. Clair and Clinton counties.
Lindenwood University-Belleville and the Belleville News-Democrat are sponsors of the debate.
Admission is free, but seating is limited to people who previously picked up tickets at Lindenwood and the BND.
Eckert, 61, has been mayor since 2004 while Cook, 31, has been city clerk since 2013. Eckert served on the City Council before he took the mayor’s office and Cook is trying to follow the footsteps of his father, Roger Cook, who was mayor in the 1990s.
The candidates offer opposing viewpoints on city issues such as whether the city should grant tax incentives to businesses and on public safety.
Cook opposes all tax incentives for developers while Eckert says they are a good tool to promote economic development. In regard to public safety, Cook says he does not feel safe in his Lucinda Avenue home while Eckert says he feels safe in his Blair Avenue home.
