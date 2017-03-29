MetroBikeLink work may still be finished early, despite snag

Placing the final spans of the MetroBikeLink bridge across Carlyle Avenue will have to wait a bit, but the Belleville project is expected to have trail users crossing it by September or sooner.
The 92-foot bridge sections are made-to-order, but were rejected for reasons not given. The $5.42 million job, contracted to the Mascoutah-based Killian Corp., is to let riders stay on the trail and avoid crossing busy roads. A similar bridge spanning nearby McClintock Avenue is also part of the project.
September is the contractual completion date, but they could finish early if weather keeps cooperating, St. Clair County Transit District Managing Director Bill Grogan said.
“The whole idea of the trail system is to help people connect to the MetroLink stations and to provide a recreational opportunity. We’ve made a number of the improvements to enhance the safety of the trail system,” Grogan said.
The trails run along the MetroLink light rail tracks. The first 3.9-mile section was started in 2005. The trail now runs for 11 miles, from the Memorial Hospital MetroLink station to Shiloh Station Road.
