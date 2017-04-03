Belleville considers liquor license request for former Pitcher’s pub

The Belleville City Council on Monday night will consider a request from Kareemah Lampley for a liquor license for the former Pitcher’s Sports Pub & Pizzeria site at 104 W. Main St. in downtown Belleville.
Lampley also is seeking permission for a new sign and to have outdoor dining.
The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals last month unanimously recommended that aldermen grant Lampley’s requests.
Pitcher’s closed late last year after being open for five years.
Lloyd Cueto and John Costello, who owned Pitcher’s, said they decided to close the bar because they wanted to spend more time with their family and on their day jobs.
The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is undergoing renovation.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
