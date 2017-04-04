Eckert leads Cook in Belleville mayoral race

Belleville residents went to the polls Tuesday to decide whether Mayor Mark Eckert or City Clerk Dallas Cook will lead the city. With 35 of 38 precincts reporting, Eckert was leading Cook with 3,914 votes to Cook’s 1,987.
Eckert, 61, has been mayor since 2004 and Cook, 31, has been city clerk since 2013. Eckert served on the City Council before taking the mayor’s office while Cook is trying to follow his father, Rodger Cook, who was mayor in the 1990s.
During the campaign, Cook and Eckert offered opposing views on how to handle public safety and economic development issues. Cook said he would replace Police Chief Bill Clay while Eckert praised Clay’s work. On tax incentives, Cook said he opposes all incentives for businesses and Eckert said they are needed to promote growth.
Eckert and Cook faced off in a candidate forum in February and in a debate in March.
The two men have been at odds with other over the last four years. Last summer, Cook wanted the city attorney to get a court order telling Eckert to stop interfering with the operations of the clerk’s office. Eckert denied interfering with the office and called Cook’s request “appalling.”
In the city treasurer’s race, Treasurer Dean Hardt faced write-in candidate Ryan Moore. The number of write-in votes cast will be available Tuesday night but confirmation of whether Moore received those votes will not be released until Wednesday, according to the St. Clair County Clerk’s office.
Here are the latest results:
Mayor
Dallas Cook 1,987 (35 of 38 precincts)
Mark Eckert (i) 3,914 (35 of 38 precincts)
Treasurer
Dean Hardt (i) 4,248 (35 of 38 precincts)
Ryan Moore 0 (35 of 38 precincts)
(St. Clair County has received 571 write-in votes but hasn’t yet released who received the votes.)
City Clerk
Libby Barbeau 1,775 (35 of 38 precincts)
Jennifer Gain Meyer 3,835 (35 of 38 precincts)
City Council
Ward 1
Ken Kinsella (i) 363 (5 of 5 precincts)
Lillian Schneider 342 (5 of 5 precincts)
Ward 3
Van “Scott” Ferguson 381 (8 of 8 precincts)
Kent Randle (i) 401 (8 of 8 precincts)
Ward 5
Michael Hagberg 199 (5 of 5 precincts)
Michelle “Shelly” Schaefer 748 (5 of 5 precincts)
Suzanne Whitehead 156 (5 of 5 precincts)
Ward 6
Mary G. Stiehl 369 (4 of 5 precincts)
Bob White (i) 357 (4 of 5 precincts)
Ward 7
Trent Galetti (i) 139 (3 of 5 precincts)
Dennis Weygandt 285 (3 of 5 precincts)
Incumbents are noted with (i).
Three City Council candidates did not have opposition: Ward 2 Alderwoman Jane Pusa, Ward 4 Alderman Johnnie Anthony and Roger Barfield, the Ward 8 candidate who is retiring from the city’s housing department as assistant director May 1 and is a former city police officer.
