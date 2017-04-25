Belleville hosts second Coffee with a Cop event

The Belleville Police Department will host its second Coffee with a Cop event, but this one will have a couple of changes.
First, the meeting will be in the evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Programs and Services for Older Persons, or PSOP, building at 201 N. Church St. The initial event in January was in the morning.
Second, the officers will not have a question and answer session. Instead, members of the public are invited to stop by and informally chat with officers.
The first Coffee with a Cop drew an audience of about 65 people.
