May 01, 2017 9:25 AM

5 new Belleville officials to be sworn in

By Mike Koziatek

Five new Belleville officeholders will be sworn into office just before the City Council meeting begins Monday night.

The swearing-in ceremony will be at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the Sen. Alan J. Dixon building at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is closed for renovations.

The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Jennifer Gain Meyer is the new city clerk. She defeated Libby Barbeau on April 4. Outgoing City Clerk Dallas Cook ran for mayor and lost to Mayor Mark Eckert.

The new council members are: Shelly Schaefer, Mary G. Stiehl, Dennis Weygandt and Roger Barfield.

Incumbents who won re-election also will be sworn in. They are Eckert, Treasurer Dean Hardt and aldermen Ken Kinsella, Kent Randle and Johnnie Anthony. Also, Jane Pusa was appointed to the council in December 2015 and she won her election on April 4.

