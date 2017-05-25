Walmart seeks permit to sell liquor in new Belleville store

The Belleville Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled to hear five requests from Walmart on Thursday night, including one for the right to sell liquor in a Walmart Supercenter planned for the intersection of 74th Street and Illinois 15.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Alan Dixon building at Lindenwood University-Belleville at 2600 W. Main St. because City Hall is undergoing renovation.
The site is already zoned commercial but Walmart representatives still need to go before the zoning board for other requests, such as the right to sell liquor, the height of fences at the store and the size of the sign.
Zoning board members are tasked with giving a recommendation to the City Council, which makes the final decision on the requests.
Walmart has not announced when construction will begin on the store.
Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND
