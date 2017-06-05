Swansea Police join 3,000 in carrying flame to Special Olympics

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election Pause 4:35 Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election 1:54 Belleville residents discuss whether they feel safe in the city 1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close 1:44 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook removed from electoral board 0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location 1:12 Scenes from the Gingerbread 5k run/walk in Belleville 1:02 Old Salt Union performs in Belleville 1:29 St. John Bosco Children's Center expands to help more abused or neglected kids 2:03 Former Meredith Home to get new $121,000 roof Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Swansea Police officers, staffers and family members on Monday morning were drawing attention to the Special Olympics. They carried the Flame of Hope on Illinois 159 as part of a five-day torch run by members of law enforcements throughout Illinois, carrying on a 31-year-old tradition ahead of the annual athletic competitions for those with disabilities. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Swansea Police officers, staffers and family members on Monday morning were drawing attention to the Special Olympics. They carried the Flame of Hope on Illinois 159 as part of a five-day torch run by members of law enforcements throughout Illinois, carrying on a 31-year-old tradition ahead of the annual athletic competitions for those with disabilities. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com