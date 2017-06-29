Belleville City Hall renovations progressing

Renovations on Belleville’s City Hall have been especially visible this week, with early September now listed as the expected completion.
Workers using a lift have been high over the city painting the communications tower behind City Hall. On Thursday a concrete truck was where the old front steps once were.
The latest estimate was that the $20.6 million in renovations are expected to be completed in early September, Mayor Mark Eckert recently wrote. Renovations started in July and were expected to take until January. Additional work, including a new boiler, pushed that back and added about $2 million beyond original estimates.
