The latest renovation work at Belleville City Hall includes new concrete at the main entrance and repainting the communications tower behind the building. The $20.6 million in renovations are expected to be completed in September. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Belleville

June 29, 2017 12:16 PM

Belleville City Hall renovations progressing

By Steve Nagy

snagy@bnd.com

Renovations on Belleville’s City Hall have been especially visible this week, with early September now listed as the expected completion.

Workers using a lift have been high over the city painting the communications tower behind City Hall. On Thursday a concrete truck was where the old front steps once were.

The latest estimate was that the $20.6 million in renovations are expected to be completed in early September, Mayor Mark Eckert recently wrote. Renovations started in July and were expected to take until January. Additional work, including a new boiler, pushed that back and added about $2 million beyond original estimates.

