Belleville could soon allow you to draw the Queen of Hearts

Belleville aldermen on Monday doubled amount of prizes you can win in a raffle, from $25,000 to $50,000. Also, city officials are discussing whether to allow the Queen of Hearts game. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

