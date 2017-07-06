Belleville aldermen to vote on Walmart Supercenter plan

The local permitting process is rolling along for the Belleville Walmart Supercenter proposed for the intersection of South 74th Street and Illinois 15 on the west side.
Belleville aldermen are expected to vote on the site plan for the 196,000-square-foot store and gas station on July 17.
The city’s Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously recommended the City Council approve the megastore’s site plan.
After Walmart receives all the local and state permits it needs, construction on the store could begin early next year and the store could be open in 2019.
The Planning Commission approved the site plan but asked the store’s architect to make cosmetic changes to the exterior of the store that would face 74th Street and on the side and rear of the gas station building.
Rick Rohlfing, a project manager with Washington, Mo.-based BFA Engineering that is representing Walmart, told the commission that South 74th Street will be widened with a right-hand turn lane for drivers entering Illinois 15.
“We have plenty access into the site,” Rohlfing told the Planning Commission.
Rohlfing said the site is undermined but Walmart expects to spend “seven figures” to prevent the store from sinking.
No one from the public spoke against the Walmart site plan.
Walmart also has a Supercenter on Carlyle Avenue on the east side. It closed a store near Belleville East about 10 years ago, and that store remains vacant.
Walmart has not asked for tax incentives from Belleville for the west side store, although the city granted tax incentives for the Green Mount Commons shopping center that includes the east side Walmart.
