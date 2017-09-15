This developer has a plan for two eyesores in west Belleville. But it will cost you $235K.

More Videos 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Pause 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana 0:48 Protester Princella Jones of St. Louis criticizes Stockley decision 1:38 Flyers wideout made key touchdown catch in win over Tigers 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores Developer Adam Hill is preparing to turn the Rob Nora and Forest Hills complexes into owner occupied housing. Developer Adam Hill is preparing to turn the Rob Nora and Forest Hills complexes into owner occupied housing. Derik Holtman dholtmann@bnd.com

Developer Adam Hill is preparing to turn the Rob Nora and Forest Hills complexes into owner occupied housing. Derik Holtman dholtmann@bnd.com