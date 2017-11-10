Here’s where you can find the services you need now that St. Elizabeth’s has moved

Since Jeff Chandler had surgery on his right wrist following a motorcycle crash in August, he has received physical therapy from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital services in downtown Belleville.

And he’ll continue to get the service in Belleville even though St. Elizabeth’s Hospital moved to a new hospital in O’Fallon on Nov. 4.

The physical therapy Chandler received and several other outpatient medical services are remaining in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital buildings in downtown Belleville.

“We’re still in the same location to still serve all of our folks that are in this area,” said Ashlee Sandstrom, a physical therapist for St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Physical Therapy/Work Conditioning clinic at 180 S. Third St., Suite 30.

Chandler, 48, on Thursday was given a heat treatment to help mobility in his right hand. A therapist put his hand in a device that has ground up corn husks that are heated to about 105 to 115 degrees for 15 minutes. Chandler said the material feels like sand.

We’re still in the same location to still serve all of our folks that are in this area. Ashlee Sandstrom, physical therapist for St. Elizabeth’s

“My fingers wouldn’t move at all,” is how Chandler described his right hand during the initial phases of his recovery. “Now they’re moving a lot better.” The Marissa-area resident hopes to return soon to his job as a sheet metal worker.

St. Elizabeth’s physical therapy services will continue to be offered at Copper Bend at 2810 Frank Scott Parkway West, Suite 824, in Belleville and at 739 N. Jefferson St. in Mascoutah.

St. Elizabeth’s also will offer laboratory and imaging services at 180 S. Third St. in Belleville, but those offices are not yet open.

“The need for outpatient services has steadily grown, as 80 percent of health care is delivered in an outpatient setting,” St. Elizabeth’s Hospital spokeswoman Kelly Barbeau said in a statement. “We strategically placed these outpatient services – lab, imaging and physical therapy for example – because of this trend to be accessible to the community.”

Barbeau also noted St. Elizabeth’s has a “longtime partnership” with SIHF Healthcare, formerly known as the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, and this co-operative effort will continue to serve metro-east residents.

Here are some highlights of two other clinics remaining in Belleville:

▪ SIHF Healthcare is a clinic in a renovated space at 180 S. Third St., Suite 104. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It offers primary care by appointment. This clinic is in partnership with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, St. Louis University School of Medicine and Scott Air Force Base for “underserved, uninsured and military communities.” Call 618-222-4701 for more information.

Charles Jefferson, 65, of Mascoutah had an appointment at the clinic on Thursday for ringing in his ears. He was glad to see the remodeled office at SIHF Healthcare and has received “excellent” service. But he said he was disappointed that a doctor he sees in Belleville for his diabetes was expected to move to O’Fallon.

▪ SIHF Healthcare Convenient Care Clinic, formerly known as PrimeTime, is a walk-in clinic and no appointment is necessary. It previously was located in the main hospital but it is now at 180 S. Third St., Suite 103. The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, pending provider availability. You can get same-day service for minor illnesses along with physicals for school or work. Call 618-222-4763 for more information.

“We’re still here, we’re just across the street,” said Candace Irby, the health center manager for SIHF Healthcare.

You can park across the street from the front entrance and directly behind the building.

“We went from four exam rooms to 16 exam rooms” at the two clinics, Irby said.

“It should decrease wait time and it should also allow us to have more available open appointments for our patients to be seen.”

Belleville campus before hospital move Location after hospital move Future location, if applicable 340 W. Lincoln St. (Prairie building) Cardiac diagnostic service New hospital in O’Fallon n/a Cardiopulmonary rehab center O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a Cardiovascular outpatient testing New hospital in O’Fallon n/a HSHS Home Care Southern Illinois Temporary space 301 W. Lincoln St. 180 S. Third St., third floor HSHS Neuroscience Center O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a HSHS Gastroenterology O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a Infusion services O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a Interventional pain management O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a Lincoln Surgical Group Inc. O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a Nuclear Medicine Department New hospital in O’Fallon n/a Physical Therapy Clinic for Women O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a Southern Illinois Pulmonary Consultants O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital. Dr. Mohan joined HSHS Medical Group Pulmonology Sleep Disorders Center 791 Wall St., O’Fallon. Opening in mid-November n/a 300 W. Lincoln St. Audiology/EMG/Nerve conduction services O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital Dr. Duk Kim 180 S. Third St., first floor n/a Dr. Stephen Schmidt Moved to Memorial Hospital n/a Marketing Temporary space in O’Fallon 180 S. Third St., third floor Scott AFB OB/GYN services O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a 311 W. Lincoln St. Mark S. Feldman, MD Same space/open now Metro East Gastroenterology Ltd. Same space/open now Physician’s Surgical Center Same space/open now Vascular & Hand Surgery Independent office; moving but not to St. Elizabeth’s 301 W. Lincoln St. Belleville Family Medical Associates Ltd. Same space/open now 311 W. Lincoln St., third floor HSHS Medical Group-Urology Associates O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a Pregnancy Care Center Same space/open now 180 S. Third St., lower level 180 S. Third St. Dr. Daniel Cox, vascular surgery Dr. Cox joined Prairie Heart & Vascular; O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital Grace Women’s Healthcare Same space/open now n/a HSHS Physical Therapy, Rehab and OP Therapy Same space/open now n/a HSHS Radiology Service, including mammograms Same space/not open yet n/a SLU Family Medicine Residency Practice O’Fallon Health Center, next to new hospital n/a SIHF Healthcare, primary care 180 S. Third St., first floor; This suite has been renovated. n/a 211 S. Third St. (main hospital building) SIHF Healthcare, Convenient Care Clinic (previously known as PrimeTime) 180 S. Third St., Suite 103 n/a Clinical education Temporary space, new hospital 180 S. Third St. Cancer registry Temporary space, new hospital 180 S. Third St. Finance/accounting Temporary space, new hospital 180 S. Third St. HSHS Laboratory Services New hospital in O’Fallon and O’Fallon Medical Building, 1512 N. Green Mount Road A third location will be at 180 S. Third St. Source: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital