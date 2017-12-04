Concerned about proposed assisted-living center in Belleville? Check out this meeting.

More Videos

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Pause
Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:12

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer 2:01

Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now 1:14

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

  • Assisted living center could be coming to Belleville

    Hadley Phillips talks to the Belleville Zoning Board of Appeals about a proposed assisted living and memory care center. The board recommended the City Council approve a zoning variance for the $7 million project although some nearby residents oppose the plan.

Hadley Phillips talks to the Belleville Zoning Board of Appeals about a proposed assisted living and memory care center. The board recommended the City Council approve a zoning variance for the $7 million project although some nearby residents oppose the plan. mkoziatek@bnd.com
Hadley Phillips talks to the Belleville Zoning Board of Appeals about a proposed assisted living and memory care center. The board recommended the City Council approve a zoning variance for the $7 million project although some nearby residents oppose the plan. mkoziatek@bnd.com

Belleville

Concerned about proposed assisted-living center in Belleville? Check out this meeting.

By Mike Koziatek

mkoziatek@bnd.com

December 04, 2017 04:37 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Developers of a proposed assisted-living center near Belleville West High School have scheduled a meeting to hear concerns area residents have about the center.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the high school’s cafeteria.

During a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting last month, about a half dozen residents opposed the project to build a $7 million building at the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway West and 11th Street.

The zoning board unanimously recommended that the City Council approve the use variance request.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The City Council has the final say on whether to grant the request and is now scheduled to hear the case Dec. 18, which is two weeks later than originally scheduled. The variance is needed because the property is currently zoned for single-family homes.

Residents at the Nov. 16 zoning meeting raised concerns about safety for the assisted-living residents who drive on Frank Scott Parkway and 11th Street: extra traffic on area streets, property values being reduced because of a commercial building being built near their homes and the lack of information released by the developers.

The developers are state Rep. Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, and his son, Hadley Phillips.

Hadley Phillips said his family’s company operates about 30 assisted-living centers in Illinois and that most of the residents do not drive but take the center’s shuttle. He also said he believes the center would increase the value of nearby homes.

Plans call for 50 assisted-living units called The Villas of Holly Brook and 24 memory-care units called Reflections.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 2:28

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

Pause
Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:12

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer 2:01

Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now 1:14

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

  • Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

    After Belleville's parking meter department was shut down in 2010 in an effort to save money, the city police department assigned part-time community service officers to collect coins and respond to citizen complaints about parking violations. The officers usually give warnings to violators instead of parking tickets.

Belleville police chief talks parking in the city

View More Video