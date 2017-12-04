Concerned about proposed assisted-living center in Belleville? Check out this meeting.

Developers of a proposed assisted-living center near Belleville West High School have scheduled a meeting to hear concerns area residents have about the center.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the high school’s cafeteria.
During a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting last month, about a half dozen residents opposed the project to build a $7 million building at the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway West and 11th Street.
The zoning board unanimously recommended that the City Council approve the use variance request.
The City Council has the final say on whether to grant the request and is now scheduled to hear the case Dec. 18, which is two weeks later than originally scheduled. The variance is needed because the property is currently zoned for single-family homes.
Residents at the Nov. 16 zoning meeting raised concerns about safety for the assisted-living residents who drive on Frank Scott Parkway and 11th Street: extra traffic on area streets, property values being reduced because of a commercial building being built near their homes and the lack of information released by the developers.
The developers are state Rep. Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, and his son, Hadley Phillips.
Hadley Phillips said his family’s company operates about 30 assisted-living centers in Illinois and that most of the residents do not drive but take the center’s shuttle. He also said he believes the center would increase the value of nearby homes.
Plans call for 50 assisted-living units called The Villas of Holly Brook and 24 memory-care units called Reflections.
