Concerned about proposed assisted-living center in Belleville? Check out this meeting.

Assisted living center could be coming to Belleville Hadley Phillips talks to the Belleville Zoning Board of Appeals about a proposed assisted living and memory care center. The board recommended the City Council approve a zoning variance for the $7 million project although some nearby residents oppose the plan. Hadley Phillips talks to the Belleville Zoning Board of Appeals about a proposed assisted living and memory care center. The board recommended the City Council approve a zoning variance for the $7 million project although some nearby residents oppose the plan. mkoziatek@bnd.com

