Belleville Walmart Supercenter plans on hold, mayor says

More Videos 2:12 What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? Pause 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 1:14 McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now 1:11 Assisted living center could be coming to Belleville 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 2:01 Here's what new medical facility in Shiloh has to offer 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 0:20 Body found near interstate 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New Belleville Walmart may not open until 2019 Construction on the proposed Walmart Supercenter in west Belleville was expected begin early 2018, but in December 2017, the Belleville City Council learned that the plan for the Walmart was put on hold. Construction on the proposed Walmart Supercenter in west Belleville was expected begin early 2018, but in December 2017, the Belleville City Council learned that the plan for the Walmart was put on hold. mkoziatek@bnd.com

Construction on the proposed Walmart Supercenter in west Belleville was expected begin early 2018, but in December 2017, the Belleville City Council learned that the plan for the Walmart was put on hold. mkoziatek@bnd.com