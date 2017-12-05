Walmart says no new store coming to west Belleville

More Videos 1:29 New Belleville Walmart may not open until 2019 Pause 2:28 Belleville police chief talks parking in the city 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:15 Swansea woman is advocate for metastatic breast cancer 3:54 Conyers retirement statement read on House floor 2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 2:50 Cancer patients get pinpoint radiation treatments from new machine 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup Video Link copy Embed Code copy

New Belleville Walmart may not open until 2019 Construction on the proposed Walmart Supercenter in west Belleville was expected begin early 2018, but in December 2017, the Belleville City Council learned that the plan for the Walmart was put on hold. Construction on the proposed Walmart Supercenter in west Belleville was expected begin early 2018, but in December 2017, the Belleville City Council learned that the plan for the Walmart was put on hold. mkoziatek@bnd.com

