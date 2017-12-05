More Videos

  New Belleville Walmart may not open until 2019

    Construction on the proposed Walmart Supercenter in west Belleville was expected begin early 2018, but in December 2017, the Belleville City Council learned that the plan for the Walmart was put on hold.

Construction on the proposed Walmart Supercenter in west Belleville was expected begin early 2018, but in December 2017, the Belleville City Council learned that the plan for the Walmart was put on hold.
Construction on the proposed Walmart Supercenter in west Belleville was expected begin early 2018, but in December 2017, the Belleville City Council learned that the plan for the Walmart was put on hold. mkoziatek@bnd.com

Belleville

Walmart says no new store coming to west Belleville

By Mike Koziatek

mkoziatek@bnd.com

December 05, 2017 10:51 AM

December 05, 2017 10:51 AM

A Walmart Supercenter will not be built as planned in west Belleville, a Walmart spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Walmart is “no longer moving forward with the project,” said Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield.

On Monday night, Mayor Mark Eckert told the City Council that he had information that Walmart had put a hold on work on the Belleville store planned for the intersection of South 74th Street and Illinois 15 but he had not received information on whether Walmart had permanently shelved the project.

Hatfield said Walmart is concentrating on investing in current stores and building fewer stores nationally.

“So many things have changed since we first started looking at building a store there several years ago,” Hatfield said. “And now what we’re doing and what our focus is, is investing in our existing stores, investing in new technology, and investing in our associates and investing in the convenience that customers want today.

“We are building fewer stores but we are improving the existing stores that we have.”

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert said that Walmart had spent “a lot of money” in planning the west Belleville store but that the company had not sought tax incentives for the new store.

When Walmart’s plans were released earlier this year, Eckert said he received calls from residents who opposed the project and others who were excited to get the new store.

The possibility of a “new sales tax opportunity is always good,” was one of his thoughts about the proposed store.

Eckert also thought it would have been unique to have two Walmart Supercenters located in a city the size of Belleville but he still expects to see other commercial developments along the Illinois 15 corridor that now features car dealers, Target, Home Depot and a slew of restaurants.

“Walmart was one piece of many things on the Route 15 corridor,” Eckert said.

“I don’t think that this stops by any means future strong development in the next year or two. It does, I’m sure, have some bearing, but that will just have to be seen. I’m still very optimistic.”

The 30,000-square-foot Hofbräuhaus German restaurant and brewery has said it will open in late January across from the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. Also, Eckert said the Jack Flash convenience store has filed plans with the city to build a store in front of the Hofbräuhaus and a plan to build a subdivision of upscale homes and professional office buildings near Belleville West High School is still proceeding.

Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND

