St. Elizabeth’s releases demolition schedule of Belleville buildings

More Videos 2:25 What should SWIC look for in new president? Pause 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:03 Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:58 Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game 0:22 Fatal DUI suspect leaves court 0:27 Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Building on former St. Elizabeth’s Hospital property demolished A house in Belleville owned by St. Elizabeth's Hospital was demolished Wednesday. The building is on Washington near Third street and next to one of the hospital's medical buildings. The old hospital and some other buildings are expected to be razed through mid-2019. A house in Belleville owned by St. Elizabeth's Hospital was demolished Wednesday. The building is on Washington near Third street and next to one of the hospital's medical buildings. The old hospital and some other buildings are expected to be razed through mid-2019. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

A house in Belleville owned by St. Elizabeth's Hospital was demolished Wednesday. The building is on Washington near Third street and next to one of the hospital's medical buildings. The old hospital and some other buildings are expected to be razed through mid-2019. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com