  • Building on former St. Elizabeth’s Hospital property demolished

    A house in Belleville owned by St. Elizabeth's Hospital was demolished Wednesday. The building is on Washington near Third street and next to one of the hospital's medical buildings. The old hospital and some other buildings are expected to be razed through mid-2019.

A house in Belleville owned by St. Elizabeth's Hospital was demolished Wednesday. The building is on Washington near Third street and next to one of the hospital's medical buildings. The old hospital and some other buildings are expected to be razed through mid-2019. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
A house in Belleville owned by St. Elizabeth's Hospital was demolished Wednesday. The building is on Washington near Third street and next to one of the hospital's medical buildings. The old hospital and some other buildings are expected to be razed through mid-2019. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Belleville

St. Elizabeth’s releases demolition schedule of Belleville buildings

By Mike Koziatek

mkoziatek@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 05:13 PM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 05:16 PM

The demolition of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital buildings in downtown Belleville began Wednesday with the demolition of a small, vacant home at Third and Washington streets.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital moved to a new hospital in O’Fallon last month and plans to demolish the closed main hospital building off Third Street, heart institute, parking garage and elevated walkway over West Lincoln Street in Belleville.

The demolition work is expected to be finished by mid-2019, barring any unforeseen building issues, St. Elizabeth’s spokeswoman Kelly Barbeau said in a statement released Wednesday.

“The fact that demo activities are already in action goes to the hospital’s long-standing statement that there will not be an abandoned building left in the community for decades,” Barbeau said.

Here are highlights of the demolition schedule:

▪  Work on the parking garage, the surgical addition over the previous emergency department and the Prairie Heart Institute building will begin early next year and last through May.

▪  Demolition on the main hospital building is expected to start around November 2018 and continue through 2019.

▪  Removal of the skywalk across Lincoln Street will be in the fall of 2018.

Barbeau said Hospital Sisters Health System, which owns the hospital, and St. Elizabeth’s officials have been planning the demolition to be completed in a “strategic and safe way.”

The fact that demo activities are already in action goes to the hospital’s long standing statement that there will not be an abandoned building left in the community for decades.

Kelly Barbeau, spokeswoman for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

St. Elizabeth’s put the Belleville property up for sale but has not yet found a buyer. St. Louis-based Balke Brown is the listing agent for the approximately 14 acres that will be available for development after the site is converted to green space, Barbeau said.

The demolished brick home at 216 W. Washington St. was used for storage. It is next to a St. Elizabeth’s Hospital office building that will remain open at 180 S. Third St. The hospital also will keep the office buildings at 301 and 311 W. Lincoln St.

The hospital has said more than 200 employees will remain in downtown Belleville for the next two years.

Here are some of the services remaining in the South Third Street building: St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Physical Therapy/Work Conditioning clinic, SIHF Healthcare Convenient Care Clinic and SIHF Healthcare, where you can get primary care by appointment.

St. Elizabeth’s relocated to a new hospital at the intersection of North Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 in O’Fallon on Nov. 4 after being in downtown Belleville since 1875.

Since November, St. Elizabeth’s has donated equipment and furniture that was not moved to the new hospital, Barbeau said. Entities in the Belleville Diocese that received donations include the Hincke Home, Sister Thea Bowman School, Mount Carmel Cemetery, the Office of Education and various churches. Additional donations were made to the St. Clair County Health Department, O’Fallon Township High School Health Occupation Students of America club, and to Mission Outreach, a Hospital Sisters program that delivers medical equipment throughout the world to countries in need.

Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502, @MikeKoziatekBND

