And, action! … Hard Road Theatre seeking directors

Have you ever wanted to direct a show? Well, this could be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.
Hard Road Theatre Productions is accepting director applications for the 2017-18 season. Anyone interested in directing a show for Hard Road can do so by completing a short survey. That’s it. All submissions will be reviewed. Also, if you don’t want to direct next season but have an interest in directing in the future, fill the form out and just say so.
The survey is available at the Hard Road website (hardroad.org) and Facebook page.
Applicants can also complete a short form available on the Hard Road website and mail it to Hard Road Theatre, P.O. Box 68, Highland, IL 62249. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 1.
If you have any questions, send an email to tom@hardroad.org. Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theater organization committed to providing the greater Highland area with high-quality, affordable, live theater productions.
