Highland Garden Club to meet at Johnson Gardens

The Highland Garden Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Johnson Gardens, 13540 Landolt Road in rural Highland. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Members can carpool from Korte Recreation Center and and should bring a lawn chair. The garden club will be touring the gardens that are beautifully landscaped with exotic plants, tropical flowers and banana trees. There is a four-acre lake, a cobblestone bubbling brook and scenic views in every direction. The evening promises to be a very special event.
The Highland Garden Club meets monthly on the fourth Thursday of each month. The mission of the club is: “To plant the seeds of knowledge, cultivate friendships, grow in our appreciation of nature, harvest ideas, and preserve the beauty of our community.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Garden Club should call Kathy Moore, club president, at 654-3579.
