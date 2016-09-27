Congressman John Shimkus accepting military academy nominations

Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) is now accepting applications from young men and women interested in attending one of the United States military academies. High school seniors, college students, and anyone interested should apply now for 2017 admission.
“As the school year begins, many students are thinking about what’s next. As a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, I am eager to provide information and assistance with nominations to the military academies,” said Shimkus.
To be eligible for a nomination, a candidate must be an American citizen, at least 17 years old and no more than 23 years old on July 1, not married, under no legal obligation to support a child, and a legal resident of the 15th District of Illinois.
Applications are accepted for the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.; U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.
Students may apply for a nomination at shimkus.house.gov/services/academy.
Completed applications must be received no later than Nov. 1, 2016, or they will not be considered. More information is available by calling the Congressman’s Maryville office at (618) 288-7190.
Shimkus nominates to the academies, however, academy officials make the final selection regarding admission. Those accepted into an academy will be notified in early 2017.
“I encourage young men and women with any level of interest to contact us now,” Shimkus said. “There are several steps in this process, and applications must be filed with both my office and online with the individual academies.”
Comments