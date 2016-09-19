Engagement: Dickerson-Knebel

Amy Marie Dickerson and Travis Joseph Knebel are engaged.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Dean and Judy Dickerson of Mount Vernon, Ill., and a 2010 graduate of Mount Vernon Township High School. She is a 2016 graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy, with a doctor of pharmacy degree. She is currently employed with CVS Health in the St. Louis metro region.
The future groom is the son of Stephen and Evelyn Knebel of Pierron and a 2010 graduate of Highland High School. He is also a 2016 graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy, with a doctor of pharmacy degree. He is currently employed with Shop-N-Save Pharmacies in the St. Louis metro region.
The couple is planning an Oct. 15, 2016 wedding in Mount Vernon.
