State-of-the-art, robotic orthopedic surgery now offered in Highland

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland has announced the arrival of its newest technology — the MAKO Robot. The MAKO Robot will be used for partial knee replacement and total hip replacement surgeries, called a MAKOplasty. The MAKO Robot allows for faster recovery and longer lasting results for patients.
“We are very excited to bring the MAKO Robot to St. Joseph’s Hospital,” said Elizabeth Govero, interim president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital. “This technology will help us enhance the care we provide to our patients and allow them to receive this type of advanced procedure close to home.”
The MAKO Robot assists the highly trained physicians who use the technology to achieve a new level of reproducible precision during the surgery. Prior to the surgery, patients have a CT scan of their joints to create a personalized 3D model of their unique anatomy. That model is loaded into the MAKO system where an individualized pre-operative plan is set. During surgery, the MAKO helps guide the surgeon within the pre-defined area mapped out from the model with established boundaries. By having this pre-determined area, the MAKO helps provide more accurate placement and alignment of the implant.
“This technology allows us to create a completely personalized plan for patients,” said Dr. Felix Ungacta, orthopedic surgeon at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “We are able to create an implant treatment plan designed specifically for each patient. The MAKO then increases the accuracy of placement and positioning, allowing for all-around better outcomes for our patients.”
Benefits of MAKO Robot
According to officials at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland, surgeries using the MAKO Robot offer many benefits over traditional knee or hip replacement procedures. Many patients experience:
▪ Reduced pain
▪ Minimal hospitalization
▪ More rapid recovery
▪ Less implant wear and loosening
▪ Smaller scar
▪ Better motion
