St. Jacob Lions bingo returns Saturday

Join the St. Jacob Lions Club as it hosts bingo at the St. Jacob Activity Center, located at Second and Douglas streets, starting at 7 p.m. every Saturday night from Oct. 1 through May 20, 2017. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food is sold by various organizations during the evening, beginning about 5:30 p.m.
The evening features 25 bingo games, Starburst progressive cash raffle, lightning, pull tabs, 50-50 and free popcorn. Win big money on the very popular Starburst game, which is a progressive raffle. If you have coverall on the specially marked Starburst number, you win the progressive amount, plus 1/3 of the money added from the sale of Starburst sheets that night. If you get coverall on the Starburst sheet on any other number, you win 1/3 of the money from the sale of Starburst sheets on that night. For the jackpot game, if you get coverall in a certain number or less, you win $500.
For the first bingo on Oct. 1, the Starburst progressive raffle is over $451. Jackpot is $500, if you get coverall in 54 numbers or less.
If there are more than 120 or more bingo players, the payout for the $30 regular games will be $40. For only $5, you can play six cards and have an evening of fun and socializing.
Profits from the bingo are used to support the Lions Club activities. For more information call 644-2378 or St. Jacob Activity Center at 644-LION (5466) on Saturday bingo nights only. To check announcements for bingo, call St. Jacob Activity Center, which will have a recorded announcement of any messages. Let it ring six times to let the recording start.
