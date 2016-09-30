Highland News Leader

St. Jacob Lions bingo returns Saturday

Join the St. Jacob Lions Club as it hosts bingo at the St. Jacob Activity Center, located at Second and Douglas streets, starting at 7 p.m. every Saturday night from Oct. 1 through May 20, 2017. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food is sold by various organizations during the evening, beginning about 5:30 p.m.

The evening features 25 bingo games, Starburst progressive cash raffle, lightning, pull tabs, 50-50 and free popcorn. Win big money on the very popular Starburst game, which is a progressive raffle. If you have coverall on the specially marked Starburst number, you win the progressive amount, plus  1/3 of the money added from the sale of Starburst sheets that night. If you get coverall on the Starburst sheet on any other number, you win  1/3 of the money from the sale of Starburst sheets on that night. For the jackpot game, if you get coverall in a certain number or less, you win $500.

For the first bingo on Oct. 1, the Starburst progressive raffle is over $451. Jackpot is $500, if you get coverall in 54 numbers or less.

If there are more than 120 or more bingo players, the payout for the $30 regular games will be $40. For only $5, you can play six cards and have an evening of fun and socializing.

Profits from the bingo are used to support the Lions Club activities. For more information call 644-2378 or St. Jacob Activity Center at 644-LION (5466) on Saturday bingo nights only. To check announcements for bingo, call St. Jacob Activity Center, which will have a recorded announcement of any messages. Let it ring six times to let the recording start.

