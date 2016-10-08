Highland Area Community Foundation Grants Banquet tickets on sale

The Highland Area Community Foundation’s 21st annual Grants Banquet is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 and is once again being sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville Highland Center. Grants totaling more than $49,000 will be awarded to support community projects.
HACF President Terry Lammers said that the foundation is pleased to have TheBANK’s Highland Center, which has been a strong supporter of the Foundation for many years, as corporate sponsor of the Grants Banquet again this year.
“TheBANK is proud to be a sponsor of this great event once again,” said Jon Greve, vice president and manager of TheBANK’s Highland Center. “It’s a great way for TheBANK to show its support for the community.”
According to Greve, supporting the Grants Banquet is in keeping with TheBANK’s long-standing tradition of helping out in the communities in which it serves.
“The staff at our Highland Center consists of mostly people who live in this community, and they take great pride in helping out in the community in which they live and work,” he said.
The Foundation has 2 million reasons to celebrate at this year’s event. In addition to over $49,000 in grants being awarded, the Foundation will be celebrating the 2 millionth visitor to the Korte Recreation Center.
This year’s event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland, beginning at 6 p.m. Cost is $35 per person, $10 of which is tax deductible. Net proceeds from the event will be used to provide ongoing support for the Foundation.
Further information about banquet tickets and reservations may be obtained by calling the Foundation office at 654-4727.
