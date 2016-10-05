New lights, bike path to adorn Troxler Avenue in Highland

The future for Troxler Avenue is looking brighter. The Highland City Council approved the installation of new street lights for the roadway at its meeting Monday.
Frost Electric of Collinsville was the lowest bidder for the project, which includes all labor, material, transportation and other costs. Troxler will have 13 Holophane lighting fixtures installed for $51,610, which includes fixtures, poles and banner arms.
“Since the improvements on the storm drains and the extension of the multi-use area have been completed on the portion of the peripheral route along Troxler, it is now time to install the lighting to match the rest,” said Director of Light & Power Dan Cook in a memo to the council. “After the installation of these lights, the lighting of the peripheral route will be complete.”
The city has allocated a budget of $50,000 for this project.
Each light costs about $3,970. The bid included all discounts, preparation costs and all other charges or credits, but did not include taxes in the price since the city is exempt from federal excise, transportation and state sales taxes.
Other Council Action
Bike path to be widened near Troxler
The council gave approval to widen the Sharpshooters Trail.
The 10-foot wide shared-use path will be installed on the south side of Troxler Avenue.
“We have received Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) funding in addition to appropriated funding from Madison County,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Mark Rosen.
ITEP will fund $637,738 for the project, while Madison County will pay $222,000. The Metro East Parks and Recreation District will fund $112,000.
The estimated total cost for the project is $884,699.
New Spinning bikes coming to KRC
The Korte Recreation Center is gaining new Spinning bicycles after the council approved a loan application for their purchase.
“Spinning classes at the Korte Recreation Center are becoming more and more popular, (and) we are in need of replacing our current fleet of bikes,” Rosen said in a memo to city council members. “The bikes we currently own are experiencing constant breakdowns and continual maintenance. In addition, these bikes were purchased used.”
Rosen said the city can repay the loan by using the annual Physical Education Program (PEP) grant, which is a federally funded grant program that that helps organizations expand physical education programs.
The PEP grant is awarded through the Madison County Parks & Recreation Commission.
“This annual grant, currently is approximately $48,500 and can be repaid over the course of three years so that improvements to parks are not interrupted,” Rosen said. “However, in the event of any foreseeable changes in the grant, we could sacrifice one year's grant to pay off the loan.”
More service needed for clarifier construction project
The council agreed to add more hours of observation to the clarifier construction project at the water treatment plant.
“The additional services are necessary to continue observation of the construction by our engineering firm, specifically for the replacement of equipment in the existing clarifier,” said Director of Public Works Joe Gillespie in a memo to city council members. “We agreed to construct a new clarifier and replace the equipment in the existing (one).”
Gillespie said the amount for observation of replacement equipment was not included in the original agreement because it was unknown if the city was going to need it.
The supplemental construction engineering service will cost $28,000.
