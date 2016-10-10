‘Christmas Vacation’ will be this year’s Highland parade theme

Every year, the Highland Chamber of Commerce hosts a lighted Christmas Parade through the streets of downtown Highland culminating in the lighting of the downtown Square. The parade theme for 2016 will be “Christmas Vacation.”
Nancie Zobrist, executive director of the Highland Chamber of Commerce said: “We are delighted to see what creative floats our participants create this year.”
There is a nominal fee to enter the parade, and prizes are awarded to the top three floats. Cost is $25 for Chamber members, $35 for non-members and $100 for political parties. Santa will be on the Chamber float at the end of the parade, so no imposters, please.
The parade will be on Friday, Nov. 25. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Highland Elementary School. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and travels down Lindenthal to Washington Street and ends at the Square.
After the parade, the Highland Santa Band will play and the HHS Madrigal singers will perform at the Square. Santa will also be there to help light the up the park and visit with children. There will also be carriage rides and holiday refreshments.
Parade registration is due by Nov. 20.
If your company is interested in participating in the Chamber’s Lighted Christmas parade, please contact the Chamber Office for a registration form at (618) 654-3721 or email penny@highlandillinois.com.
