Art in the Park returns to Highland this weekend

The Highland Arts Council is set to celebrate world-class art in the hometown atmosphere with its 13th annual Art in the Park. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works by more than 60 professional artists will be held Oct. 7-9 at Lindendale Park in Highland.
Free and open to the public, Art in the Park will feature original works in a wide range of art mediums, including: painting, clay, glass, drawing/pastels, fabric/fiber, wood, sculpture, photography, jewelry, graphics/printmaking and mixed media.
Artwork will be exhibited and offered for sale in outdoor booths from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Food and drink will be available throughout the fair. Lindendale Park, the site for the event, is handicap accessible, and parking is free.
“This family-friendly festival brings professional artwork to the community while providing music, food and fun for children and adults,” said Lynnette Schuepbach, the event chairperson and the president of the Highland Arts Council, the producer of Art in the Park. “We are pleased to be celebrating Art in the Park’s 13th successful year of showcasing the art culture of the region and the nation and bringing this directly to the community of Highland and surrounding areas.”
Throughout the weekend, artists will be holding demonstrations at their booths. In addition, the attendees will have an opportunity to put their artistic mark on a project to show art made from the unity of the community. All are invited to join in the fun.
“We hope to not only promote artists over the course of the weekend, but to also inspire new artists and art enthusiasts,” said Schuepbach. “There aren’t many other places where kids can start their own art collections with just a few dollars.”
Other Features
▪ “Kids Kreations”: Children can create their own works of art and get faces painted.
▪ “Art Gallery…Just for Kids”: Children 5 to 18 can purchase art donated by the artists for $5.
▪ “Win $500 to Purchase Art”: The raffle winner may choose any piece(s) of art up to $500. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Call (618) 558-0054 for tickets.
A juried competition
Jurying for Art in the Park will be conducted by a panel of experienced art professionals. This year, a total of $9,000 cash prizes will be awarded in 11 categories.
The 2016 panel includes:
Linda Basden: Basden was raised in Alton, Ill., and settled in Calhoun County, where she served as superintendent of Calhoun Unit 40 Schools until retiring in 2006. Since then, she founded Stone Bridge Valley Art Center, with an open studio for classes in a variety of mediums, as well as a gallery featuring local and regional artists and a venue for musicians to perform on weekends. In addition, Stone Bridge Valley hosted various outdoor art events. The gallery and weekly musical entertainment ended in the fall of 2015. However, Stone Bridge Valley hosts at least one outdoor art and music event annually, and the studio is still open “by appointment.”
Carrie Gibbs: Gibbs serves with the leadership team as the director of the Shrode Art Center at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon, Ill. As director, she curates the Regenhardt Gallery, highlighting artists in the southern Illinois region through juried competitions and solo exhibitions. She supervises and organizes a variety of educational programs, as well as special events developed around current museum exhibitions. She teaches art classes for adults and children.
Gibbs oversees five adult affinity groups (quilters, baskets, woodcarvers, fibers and clay) that meet at the Shrode Art Center to preserve the tradition of their craft and build a thriving art community. She completed her BFA, with emphasis in ceramics and art education degree, at Murray State University in Murray, Ky. As an artist, Gibbs exhibits her ceramic work in galleries nationally and has over nine years’ experience vending at music festivals and fine art/craft fairs.
Joe Page: Born in Northbrook, Ill., Page received his MFA from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in 2008 and his B.A. from Knox College in 2003. He taught at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., from 2009-2014. His work has been exhibited at numerous national galleries and universities, including The Archie Bray Foundation, The Clay Studio, St. Louis University, and Ohio State University. He is currently assistant professor and area head of ceramics at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
A gift for Highland
In 2015, Patricia Baldwin, an artist from Dixon, Ill., demonstrated alcohol inks on glazed tiles at Art in the Park. Her subjects were icons for Highland residents, the fountain at the Square, the clock tower on City Hall, and the Louis Latzer Memorial Library.
Instead of placing the tiles in a location to share with the residents, the Highland Arts Council created notecards to share her art. Everyone will be able to purchase six notecards and envelopes replicating these icons during Art in the Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9 at Lindendale Park in Highland. Your purchase of the cards will help Highland Arts Council continue its mission of encouraging the arts in Highland and the surrounding area and share this beautiful community’s landmarks with others.
The creation of this commissioned artwork was made possible and partly funded by the Monsanto Rural Community Arts Program through the Arts & Education Council of St. Louis.
Preview Party
The largest win at Art in the Park is the opportunity to become a VIP and attend the Preview Party on Friday, Oct. 7 prior to opening the show to the general public. Anyone can become a VIP. The Preview Party is the only place you can see the art before the general public and get your own money back to spend on art at the show. Your pre-pledge dollars allow you to attend the Preview Party on Oct. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. and use that money to buy art.
You receive:
The opportunity for you and a guest to view artwork from nearly 65 booths on Friday before opening to the general public
Complimentary delicious refreshments
Live entertainment
Intimate conversations with your favorite artists
“Art Bucks” equaling your pre-pledge dollars to spend any time during the show! (Fri-Sun)
What you need to do:
Pledge a minimum of $100 dollars you plan to spend at Art in the Park.
To take advantage of this unique opportunity, call (618) 558-0054.
Highland Arts Council – Your opportunities to support the arts
Membership: A simple $20 will help Highland Arts Council put on its programming throughout the year. No required participation but every person can help as much as their lives can schedule.
Art of Soul: These are educational opportunities for residents of Highland and the surrounding communities. Learn a new medium each week and watch your creativity grow.
Art in the Park: This well-established show is here for you to attend or volunteer your time for as much or as little as you can give. We love the participation of many people.
Treehouse Gallery: The Arts Council is in the process of designing and building a location to house the arts in Highland. Your donations will help create this space, which will bring people into the community and provide the space to educate and encourage the arts.
For more information, go to www.HighlandArtsCouncil.org or call (618) 558-0054.
