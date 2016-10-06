Food can be art — You will see it at Art in the Park in Highland

DANCAKES is the brainchild of Daniel “Dr. Dan” Drake and Henry “Hank” Gustafson, two young sons of St. Louis, Mo., just trying to make their mark on the world. They will dazzle the attendees that come to Art in the Park on the corner of Lindenthal Avenue and Parkview Drive in Highland on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While working in a greasy spoon, Dr. Dan began drawing pictures in pancake batter as it cooked in order to get bigger tips. The first customer loved it. Dan got into the habit of serving smiley-face pancakes because, hey, if one guy thought it was worth it, there would definitely be more.
In 2013, when Dan was 23, the Internet found out about him, photos posted to Facebook, then Reddit, and Dan’s cell phone was ringing off the hook. “Dan, the Pancake Man” was Internet famous, and was invited to appear on NBC’s TODAY Show the morning before Thanksgiving. Dan invited Hank, his best friend and bandmate, to join him. On the way, the pair applied for their LLC, the company that would become Dancakes was born.
Now, he creates portraits, and can reproduce anything on the spot. He’s quickly becoming the most prestigious name in pancake art. Dancakes productions are known for their quality and finesse, their no-nonsense approach to artistic integrity. They blend wit, skill, and style into their videos, and they bring a personal charisma to live events that’s impossible to replicate. They are to pancake art as Dave Brubeck is to jazz, pushing the envelope and making the medium cooler with every cake flipped.
The presentation by “Dan, the Pancake Man” is paid for in part by the Monsanto Rural Community Arts Education Program Grant through Arts & Education Council of St. Louis, Missouri.
For more information about Art in the Park and the Highland Arts Council, go to HighlandArtsCouncil.org.
