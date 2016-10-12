Job fair set for Friday at the Weinheimer in Highland

The Highland Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the city of Highland to host the fall Highland Works Career Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St. in Highland. The event is a free event open to the public.
There are many job opportunities available right here in Highland. Come out and see what’s available, speak with hiring personnel, and get your resume in the hands of the right people.
Some employers that will be there include TheBANK of Edwardsville, Community Link, Southern Illinois Living Center, Express Employment Professionals and Terra Properties.
