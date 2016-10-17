Highland police looking to make Christmas brighter for area families

This year will be the sixth annual “Christmas with a Cop” event sponsored by the Highland Police Department. Each year, HPD reaches out to low-income families to make sure they have presents under their tree on Christmas morning.
Highland police officers volunteer their time to shop with the children, make them feel special, and help them pick out Christmas presents for them and their family.
“In a society where the police are ever-increasingly viewed in a negative light, this event allows the police and community to come together in a positive way,” HPD wrote on a Go Fund Me page set up for this year’s event. “We appreciate each donation and know that it will help bring a smile to each young face.”
To donate to the Highland Police Department’s Christmas with a Cop event, go to gofundme.com/christmaswithacop.
Comments