There’s lots to do this weekend in Highland

Civic Woman’s Club to host “PumpkinFest”
PumpkinFest, sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club, will be at the Highland VFW from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
There will be amusement rides, concessions, craft vendors, home sales vendors, food and beverages. There will also be pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin painting crafts for the kids, and of course, pumpkin sales.
Details will be posted on the club’s Facebook page.
HHS drama students to present Shakespeare’s works
Highland High School will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED this weekend. The play by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield will be performed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday Oct. 14, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. All shows will be in the Highland High School Kennel. Tickets are $6 for adults and $5 for students.
Moose lodge to hold chili cook-off
Highland Moose Lodge 2479 will hold its ninth annual Chili Cook-off and Car Cruise on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Madison County Fairgrounds at Lindendale Park, 2025 Park Hill Drive in Highland.
Teams are still needed. There is no entry fee. There is a $225 guaranteed prize pot.
Set-up begins at 8 a.m. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Judging begins at 1 p.m.
In addition to the chili cook-off, the Rusty Rodz Car Club will hold a car cruise from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be face painting for kids. Beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information on the cook-off, contact Mike at (618) 541-5034 or Tim at 570-1763.
For more information on the car cruise, visit the Rusty Rodz Car Club’s Facebook page.
