HACF awards nearly $50K in grants

Fifty-one grants totaling $49,697 were awarded by the Highland Area Community Foundation (HACF) during the organization’s annual Grants Banquet, which was held Oct. 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland.
This year’s banquet, which was sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville, brought the total of HACF grants awarded in the last 21 years to $863,770, benefiting more than 90 different groups.
Grants were awarded to a variety of Highland area organizations serving the less fortunate, senior citizens, youth, the arts, animals, sports, and the general public. Funds will provide needed equipment and services in medicine, the arts, education, community beautification, sports as well as non-sports programs, water safety training, and recreation.
Of the 51 grants awarded, $32,634 went to 22 community groups and schools from the HACF’s unrestricted funds, and $17,603 went to various community organizations and schools, the city of Highland, and local scholarships from 27 specified funds.
The grant recipients were announced by Grants Committee chairman Don Johannes.
Will VerDuin, pastor of Evangelical United Church of Christ, served as master of ceremonies for the evening. VerDuin thanked TheBANK of Edwardsville for sponsoring the banquet for the 12th consecutive year. He also thanked the community and all those present for their generosity to the Foundation.
Terry Lammers, HACF president, began his remarks with a request. He asked everyone present to turn on their phone, go to the foundation’s Facebook page, and to “Like” and “Share” with their friends, hoping to get 1,000 “Likes” in a short time.
He thanked those in attendance for coming out and sharing in the celebration of HACF’s 21 years of making our community a better place to live.
Lammers noted that the foundation has grown from $66,000 when it was started over two decades ago to an asset base of more than $4 million today, which includes the honor of managing the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library Trust Fund.
This is an amazing accomplishment of which this community can be extremely proud, Lammers said.
Lammers also recognized retiring HACF board member Carol Henrichs and presented her with a plaque for her dedicated service to the foundation. Other retiring board members recognized were Darren Altadonna, George Jones, and Matt Powers, who were unable to attend.
Lammers concluded his remarks by introducing HACF directors Mark Rosen and Paula SheaCalvert, who gave a short presentation on the foundation’s “2 Million Reasons to Celebrate” while recognizing Linda Grissom, who was the 2 millionth visitor to the Korte Recreation Center earlier this year.
In closing out the evening, VerDuin thanked all those in attendance for their continued support these past 21 years and for helping the foundation build a better community “one donation at a time.”
HACF board members for 2016-2017 are Erick Baer, Gary Bargetzi, Don Chaney, Laurie Frank, Don Johannes, Ceil Kloss, Mark Korte, Terry Lammers, Brenda Plocher, Jerry Rehkemper, Dennis Rinderer, Mandy Ringwald, Mark Rosen, Paula SheaCalvert, Bill Wagner, Marvin Warner and Joyce Zerban.
For more information on the foundation’s many funds or programs, call executive director Terry Riffel or administrative assistant Paula Redman at 654-4727.
2016 HACF Grants Awarded
Unrestricted Community Fund
▪ Community Link/Highland CILA ($1,000): This grant will be put toward a bathroom remodel.
▪ Gravius Memorial Library in Marine ($500): This grant will be used for books and activities for the Young Readers Program.
▪ Highland Area Christian Services Ministry ($2,278): This grant will be used to purchase a commercial freezer.
▪ Highland Arts Council / Hard Road Theatre / Highland Community Chorus ($4,000): This grant will be used toward the purchase of a shared lighting system.
▪ Highland Band Parents Association ($1,700): This grant will be used toward the purchase of new band uniforms.
▪ Highland Boy Scout Troop 1043 ($850): This grant will be used for replacement gear for Outdoor Adventure Programs.
▪ Highland Bulldogs Hockey Club ($1,170): This grant will be used to purchase training equipment and hockey bags.
▪ Highland Elementary School ($1,921.79): This grant will be used to purchase materials for sensory room and materials for daily living skills and curriculum.
▪ Highland Garden Club ($500): This grant will be used to replace diseased roses in Glik Park.
▪ Highland Girl Scouts Unit 110 ($449): This grant will be used to purchase a backdrop for archery equipment.
▪ Highland High School Math Department ($1,443): This grant will be used to purchase one 10-pack of TI Nspires with a docking station.
▪ Highland High School Science Department ($1,227): This grant will be used to purchase five Chromebooks with management consoles and support.
▪ Highland Meals on Wheels ($620): This grant will be used to upgrade their computer system.
▪ Highland Middle School, sixth grade ($855): This grant will be used for three Chromebooks.
▪ Highland Middle School Special Education Department ($837): This grant will be used to purchase three Chromebooks with management fees.
▪ Highland Police Department ($1,154): This grant will be used to service and replace lights on patrol bikes to enable them to reinstitute their Bike Patrol Program.
▪ Highland Primary School ($1,700): This grant will be to purchase four book shelves for “Shelving Made Easy” project.
▪ Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library ($1,500): This grant will be used to purchase a projector and marker board for Community Room.
▪ New Douglas Township ($1,881.44): This grant will be used for various equipment and materials for community programs: popcorn popper for Community Park, science and art camp scholarships, a rototiller for the Community Garden, Young Gardeners Education Program, a pack and play and changing table for the New Mothers Conditioning Program, and children’s magazines and supplies for Rec Plex library.
▪ Relevant Options Pregnancy Center ($1,997.80): This grant will be to purchase cribs, mattresses, swings and infant car seats, “Getting Men Involved” video, and new computer and monitor.
▪ St. Paul Catholic School ($2,249.85): This grant will be used for STREAM Robotics Project-Part II.
▪ The Highland Home ($2,799.96): This grant will be used to purchase a riding mower.
Specified Funds
NAN CARPENTER DONOR ADVISED FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide needed assistance and medical programs provided by St. Joseph’s Hospital of Highland or another not-for-profit health care provider serving the Foundation’s geographic area.
Grant: St. Joseph’s Hospital, $675
NAN CARPENTER MEMORIAL DESIGNATED FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc. for services provided in the Foundation’s geographic area,
Grant: Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc., $225
RITA AND BOB HARDY CITY BEAUTIFICATION FUND
Purpose of Fund: To enhance the appearance of Highland and its surrounding areas.
Grant: Highland Garden Club, $125
RUTH & LELAND STEINER FUND IN MEMORY OF MILDA AND CHARLES CASPER
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library for general library purposes as determined by the Board of Directors of the library.
Grant: Louis Latzer Library, $100
EUNICE M. KOCH AND VICTOR H. KOCH TECHNOLOGY FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the patrons of the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library for technology purposes as determined by the Board of Directors of the library.
Grant: Louis Latzer Library, $175
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 1580 CHARITABLE GIVING FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the charitable giving programs of the Highland Knights of Columbus.
Grant: Highland KC Council 1580 charitable giving programs, $300
KORTE RECREATION ASSISTED MEMBERSHIP FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide admission to the recreation center to those in need.
Grant: City of Highland, $100
RECREATION CENTER OPERATIONS FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the operations of the recreation center in Glik Park.
Grant: City of Highland, $7,825
KORTE RECREATION CENTER HALLER FUND
Purpose of Fund: To be used for recreation center non-sports-related programs.
Grant: City of Highland, $150
KORTE RECREATION CENTER HAMLIN FUND
Purpose of Fund: To be used to provide swim lessons, lifeguard training and therapy.
Grant: City of Highland, $100
HIGHLAND CIVIC WOMAN’S CLUB GERALYN REHKEMPER MEMORIAL FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarship grants to an educational institution providing the education or training of an individual seeking higher education. The award recipient is named with help from the Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Grant: Danielle Case, $300
HIGHLAND LIONS CLUB SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarship grants for graduating seniors of Highland High School. The award recipient was named with help from the Highland Lions Club in the spring of 2016.
Grant: Lauren Wright, $725
BILL AND JOAN SACKETT FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the operations of the Highland Area Community Foundation.
Grant: HACF operations, $175
BILL AND PEG PIERCE POLICE EDUCATION FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships and/or educational assistance for second-year (or above) criminal justice students or scholarships and/or specialized law enforcement training for existing law enforcement officers.
Grant: Held this year, $125
DWIGHT AND CAROL ROGIER FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships for future teachers (K-12) from the Highland Community Unit School District and to provide books and technology to support the curriculum in Grades K-6. The award recipients were named with help from the scholarship fund’s advisory board in the spring of 2016.
Grants: Cami Ernst, $1,262.50, and books/technology to support curriculum grades K-6, $1,262.50
GLORIA LOEBEL FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Relevant Pregnancy Options Center’s various client programs.
Grant: Relevant Pregnancy Options Center, $300
JAMES A. APKEN ST. PAUL MUSIC AND TECHNOLOGY FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the St. Paul School’s music and technology programs.
Grant: St. Paul School, $125
WICK CHARITABLE FUND IN MEMORY OF MARTIN WICK
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Relevant Pregnancy Options Center’s various client programs.
Grant: Relevant Pregnancy Options Center, $100
PATSY SCHWARM EDUCATION FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships for future teachers and school administrators from Highland Community Unit School District and to provide materials to enhance the joy of reading in children. The scholarship recipient was named in the spring of 2016.
Grant: Alexis Workes, $250
BRADFORD NATIONAL BANK FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the operations of the Highland Area Community Foundation.
Grant: HACF operations, $125
MARGYE LIEBLER BAUMGARDNER FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit various organizations — Highland Historical Society, Highland Animal Shelter, Meals on Wheels and Hospice of Southern Illinois — on a rotating basis.
Grant: Hospice of Southern Illinois, $150
CLINTON ‘PETE’ AND LILLIAN KERIN ST. JOSEPH HOSPITAL FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland.
Grant: St. Joseph’s Hospital, $100
UDELL AND CECELIA HARRIS CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships for graduating eighth-grade student parishioners of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Highland to attend Father McGivney High School. The recipient is named in the spring of 2016.
Grant: Emily Pirtle, $475
R. GUY MICHAEL SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships for graduating Highland High School seniors. The scholarship recipient was named in the spring of 2016.
Grant: William Michael, $100
ANNA LEE AND CLINTON H. ROGIER MEMORIAL FUND
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the operations of the Highland Area Community Foundation.
Grant: HACF operations, $100
CARL AND KATHLEEN (IBERG) ERNST SCHOLARSHIP FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships to Highland High School graduating seniors pursuing a degree in engineering (one) and in nursing (one). Scholarship recipients were named in the spring of 2016.
Grants: Austin Brown (engineering) and Elizabeth Arend (nursing), both $487.50
CITY OF HIGHLAND EMPLOYEES CHARITABLE FUND
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships to Highland High or Mater Dei High School seniors who meet eligibility requirements and to benefit charitable organizations.
Grants: A scholarship was awarded in the spring to Leslie Drueke and the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry received $638.55
