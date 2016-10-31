“No-Talent” show to benefit Highland schools’ Angel Fund

You can’t have more fun for the price, and you’ll help a great cause at the same time.
The Highland School District’s annual “No-Talent Talent Show” is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Highland Elementary School auditorium. Admission is just $3. All proceeds benefit the district’s Angel Fund.
The Angel Fund Charitable Trust is a tax-deductible fund that was established by the district’s nurses for kids who need a little extra help — warm coats, sturdy shoes, proper glasses, appropriate school supplies and hot lunches. The nurses are careful to protect the identity and dignity of those who are assisted through the fund.
The talent show — a zany production that includes teachers, staff and administrators and friends of the school acting goofy for a good cause — is an annual tradition to benefit the fund. It has raised more than $10,000 for the Angel Fund in its 10-plus years of existence, and every penny had gone to needy families in the district.
The theme of this year’s show is Highland Schools Have Talent! You’ll enjoy an evening of hilarious skits, no-talent acts, and some incredible talent thrown in to defy the show’s title. Since the event will be held just four days before the election, you may even see an appearance by the presidential candidates. However, all acts will be “G rated” — even political ones.
Tickets will be available at the door. Checks can be made out the the Angel Fund.
If you have any questions, call the Highland High School office at (618) 654-7131.
