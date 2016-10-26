All kinds of Halloween fun planned in the Highland area

Area
Trick-or-Treat Hours
Highland: Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Alhambra: Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Aviston: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Breese: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Grantfork: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Hamel: Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Marine: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
New Douglas: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Pierron: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Pocahontas: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
St. Jacob: Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Trenton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Troy: Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.
*Anyone wishing to have trick-or-treaters come to their house should put their porch light on.
Trunk-or-Treat Events
▪ Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland, is teaming up with Highland Health Care to host a trunk-or-treat from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. There will be candy, games and chili dogs.
▪ First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St. in Highland will host a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. There will also be games and snacks.
▪ Troy United Methodist Church will host a “Tent or Treat” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The public is invited to bring the entire family to this free, indoor event and fall display, and travel from tent to tent to get treats. The church is located at 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy. Call 667-6241 for more information.
▪ The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Illinois Route 162 in Troy, will be hosting their annual Fall Fest and Boo Bash Block Party on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Children ages 11 and under, and their families, are invited for a time of trunk-or-treating, bounce houses, a bonfire, food and games. For more information, please visit the online church at pentecostalsoftroy.org, “Like” The Pentecostals of Troy on Facebook, follow @PentecostalTroy on Twitter, email revbb63@aol.com or call 667-6054. Free bus rides are offered to every church event.
Highland
Trick-or-Treat Trail is Oct. 28
The Trick-or-Treat Trail will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 on the Square and throughout downtown Highland.
The Trick-or-Treat Trail, which is sponsored by the Highland News Leader and downtown businesses, is an afternoon scavenger hunt for children 10 and under. Children wear their costumes and receive treats as well as clues for the scavenger hunt.
The rain date will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Highland Hope Church to host fall festival
Highland Hope UMC, Daiber Road in Highland, will host its fifth annual “Hopefest” from at 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Hopefest is a family-friendly fall festival that provides lots of fun for the entire family at no charge.
There will be games, prizes and large inflatables for kids of all ages. All of the games and activities are free. There are no tickets to buy, but parents must sign a waiver for their kids, and pick up a wristband. Wristbands are required for the inflatables and games.
Along with chili, there will be hot dogs, chips and refreshments — all at no charge — but donation jars will be available.
There will also be trunk-or-treating from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and hayrides from 7 to 9 p.m., both are free. And a DJ playing music throughout the evening.
Activities will be held outdoors, but the church will be open throughout the evening. Stop in to visit Connections Corner, located just off the foyer. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about Highland Hope.
Jaycees to host Halloween Dance
The Highland Jaycees will be hosting a Halloween Dance with Costume Contest for students in fourth and fifth grade from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Weinheimer Community Center. The fee is $7, and no weapons will be allowed as parts of costumes.
Pierron
Fire Department to host Halloween “Smoke Scare”
The Highland-Pierron Fire Department will host a Halloween “Smoke Scare” event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at the HPFD Fire Station, located at 241 Illinois Route 143 in Pierron.
There will be trick-or-treating for children 12 and under and chili and hot dogs for everyone.
Kids will be able to go through the department’s Fire Prevention Demonstration Unit, and firefighters will also be on hand to show kids the fire trucks and equipment. It will be a kid-friendly environment, so there won’t be any ghosts or goblins. Instead, firefighters will show children how to safely exist their home in case of a fire. Firefighters will also be in full turn-out gear, to show kids that firefighters may look scary, but they are there to help get them out safely.
The event will be held rain or shine.
New Douglas
Halloween parade & party set for Oct. 29
New Douglas will host its fourth annual Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Float line-up and judging will begin at 4 p.m., and the parade will begin at 5 p.m. The New Douglas Volunteer Fire Department will be awarding cash prizes to first, second and third place floats for the parade, plus cash prizes for the costume contest.
The parade route begins on the corner of 4th Street and West Foster and heads east to Main Street, where it turns south to the Community Center parking lot, 123 S. Main St.
Following the parade, there will be costume judging at the Community Center. There will also be a pumpkin carving contest and a party at New Douglas Township Park when the parade is over. Activities will include hay rides, story telling, music and an bonfire. There will be free hot dogs and goodies for kids.
To sign up for the parade, or or more information, visit the event’s page on Facebook.
St. Jacob
Church to show Charlie Brown movie
The Youth Group at St. Jacob United Church of Christ will sponsor a free Halloween celebration at the church on Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m.
There will be a costume contest with prizes (judging at 4:30 p.m.). There will also be a bonfire, hot dogs, kettle corn and drinks. The movie at dusk It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be shown at dusk.
Trenton
Sportsman’s Club to host Haunted Trail
The Trenton Sportsman’s Club, 14919 Sportsman’s Road in Trenton, will host its annual Haunted Trail from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. Admission is $10 ($1 off with canned good to be donated to local food pantry). Groups are welcome. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Hamel
Trick or treating set in park
The village of Hamel will is sponsoring the 10th annual Trick or Treat in the Hamel Park from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Local businesses will be on hand to provide treats to area children in costumes. In the event of rain, the fun will be moved inside the Community Center.
Comments