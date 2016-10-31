FCB banks holding coat drive

FCB Banks are collecting “Coats for Cuties” through Nov. 18.
“Coats for Cuties” is a drive to collect new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarfs for children attending kindergarten through sixth grade.
You can drop off donations at the FCB Highland Bank location, 111 Walnut St., or at any of FCB’s 14 locations. A box is located in the lobby.
The coats, hats, gloves and scarves collected will be distributed to area schools to give to local children who are in need of warm clothing for the winter.
