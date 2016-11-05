Highland American Legion to celebrate Marine Corps birthday

All USMC members are invited to share the Marine Corps birthday on Nov. 10 at the Lee Iten American Legion Post 439, 1130 New Trenton Road in Highland. There will be meals served at noon and at 6 p.m., including the birthday cake. There is no charge for this event, so please plan to attend one of these sessions with your fellow Marines. You can also bring any memorabilia that you may have to share with your fellow USMC members. If you have questions, leave a message at 654-4062 and your call will be returned.
