HHS test scores highest in metro-east

Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

Undersized Edwardsville out-slugged in volleyball sectional

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park

South Gate Saloon serves food and fun

Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete

1:14